2017 Honda CRV AWD 5dr Touring,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor unknown claim,timing belt replaced at 159000 kms,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 0r 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Vi/u2RTkPSASctv/f4PqxWhehwvmLwu/#accident-damage-section

Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring, now available at GC Motors! This sleek and sophisticated SUV boasts a sophisticated gray exterior and a luxurious black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With 244,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda is ready for your next adventure.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, providing a seamless and efficient driving experience. Inside, the CR-V Touring pampers you with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Beyond its luxurious amenities, this SUV is equipped with cutting-edge safety features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Five features that will make you say WOW:

Heated Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every drive.
Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm even on the coldest days.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio.
Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing youre covered.
Lane Departure Assist: Stay safely within your lane.

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN 2HKRW2H92HH136598

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

2017 Honda CRV AWD 5dr Touring,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor unknown claim,timing belt replaced at 159000 kms,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 0r 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Vi/u2RTkPSASctv/f4PqxWhehwvmLwu/#accident-damage-section

Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring, now available at GC Motors! This sleek and sophisticated SUV boasts a sophisticated gray exterior and a luxurious black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With 244,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda is ready for your next adventure.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, providing a seamless and efficient driving experience. Inside, the CR-V Touring pampers you with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Beyond its luxurious amenities, this SUV is equipped with cutting-edge safety features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Five features that will make you say "WOW":

  1. Heated Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every drive.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm even on the coldest days.
  3. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio.
  4. Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're covered.
  5. Lane Departure Assist: Stay safely within your lane.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
