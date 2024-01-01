$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CRV AWD 5dr Touring,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor unknown claim,timing belt replaced at 159000 kms,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 0r 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Vi/u2RTkPSASctv/f4PqxWhehwvmLwu/#accident-damage-section
Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring, now available at GC Motors! This sleek and sophisticated SUV boasts a sophisticated gray exterior and a luxurious black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With 244,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda is ready for your next adventure.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, providing a seamless and efficient driving experience. Inside, the CR-V Touring pampers you with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Beyond its luxurious amenities, this SUV is equipped with cutting-edge safety features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
Five features that will make you say "WOW":
- Heated Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every drive.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're covered.
- Lane Departure Assist: Stay safely within your lane.
Vehicle Features
