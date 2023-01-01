$13,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
135,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10523430
- Stock #: 101018
- VIN: 5NPD74LF1HH157166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
