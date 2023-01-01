Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!!!! LOW KMS !!! EXCELLENT CONDITION <br><div>SAFETY INCLUDED!!!! Nicely equipped with Blind spot monitoring system, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels , Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Bluetooth connectivity & much more . OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!! vehicles Displayed Could be available at The new location Please call before coming To see the vehicle!!!! LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!! PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!! All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !! WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!! WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME! ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!! And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost MTO Standards Certificate Included . EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 48 Months,,,,,, Carfax Reports Are Provided with every Vehicle at No Charge !!! FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!! Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of Guest Experience and Satisfaction!! More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!! Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC Registered !!!!! To view our inventory please visit our website @ www.bestmotors.ca</div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

114,175 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1702084297
  2. 1702084297
  3. 1702084297
  4. 1702084297
  5. 1702084297
  6. 1702084297
  7. 1702084297
  8. 1702084297
  9. 1702084297
  10. 1702084297
  11. 1702084297
  12. 1702084297
  13. 1702084297
  14. 1702084297
  15. 1702084297
  16. 1702084297
  17. 1702084297
  18. 1702084297
  19. 1702084297
  20. 1702084297
  21. 1702084297
  22. 1702084297
  23. 1702084297
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7HU252698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2698
  • Mileage 114,175 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!!! LOW KMS !!! EXCELLENT CONDITION
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!! Nicely equipped with Blind spot monitoring system, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels , Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth connectivity & much more .

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 143,160 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 114,175 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura TLX Trch for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Acura TLX Trch 183,841 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra