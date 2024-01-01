Menu
Zens Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/ SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included Financing available
Heated seats
Eco mode Sports mode
Cruise control USB
Auxiliary Input
Air Conditioning Power locks
Power windows Power steering
Power mirrors

2017 Hyundai Elantra

147,646 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE *HEATED SEATS, ECO SPORTS MODE, SAFETY*

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE *HEATED SEATS, ECO SPORTS MODE, SAFETY*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,646KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF1HH110476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

