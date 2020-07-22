Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Metal-look/piano black dash trim Window grid and roof mount antenna Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 947 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 53 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,801 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s Overall Length: 4,569 mm Proximity remote trunk release Curb weight: 1,275 kg Hands Free Power Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 408 L Rear Collision Warning Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

