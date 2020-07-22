Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Limited. Elantra Limited serves everything that you deserve: looks, comfort, convenience and state-of-the-art technology. It includes all the features from the GLS plus it has a chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome window belt molding, LED brake lights, driver's integrated memory system, 8-way power driver's seat, deluxe sliding front center armrest, leather seating surfaces, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink, a 4.2-in color instrument panel display, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, Infinity audio system with 8 speakers and external amplifier, and rear parking assistance sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s
Overall Length: 4,569 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Curb weight: 1,275 kg
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 408 L
Rear Collision Warning
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
