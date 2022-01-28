Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 7 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8190462

8190462 Stock #: B0065

B0065 VIN: KMHD84LF9HU420065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,796 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

