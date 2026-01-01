$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger,excellent conditions,one owner,clean carfax,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ew464loLHFZ7pQeNVa4TfDdwKa7OzteS
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289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
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289-700-2277