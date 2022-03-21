2017 Hyundai Sonata ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8744651 Stock #: A1132

A1132 VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH441132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,340 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

