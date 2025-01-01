Menu
<p>HYundai Tucson ,AWD 4dr 1.6L SE, excellent conditions,super clean, one owner,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LNv6hr95KiY0kJ1L5kiGIgLlRA/8Kpt8</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

162,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L SE

12175084

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L SE

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA26HU269519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HYundai Tucson ,AWD 4dr 1.6L SE, excellent conditions,super clean, one owner,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LNv6hr95KiY0kJ1L5kiGIgLlRA/8Kpt8

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Tucson