2017 Infiniti QX60

91,000 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

AWD 4dr

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986474
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC502095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 INFINITI  QX60, 7 passangers, awd, 360 camera, navigation, roof rack, sunroof, fully loaded, fully serviced, excellent condition !!!!!

Open by appointment!

Certified !!!!!! Contact us to book an appointment.

We are offering our customers the best price ! We price our vehicles at or below market value and we do not haggle.

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, Londos, St. Catherines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for

over 16 years.

 

Visit us online : www.acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

Phone: 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

