2017 Jeep Compass

83,792 KM

Details Description

$23,975

+ tax & licensing
$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 4X4 |

2017 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 4X4 |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

83,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5782326
  • Stock #: D20030A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB6HT649029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Ruby Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,792 KM

Vehicle Description

TRAILHAWK!!! GOLD PLAN TILL 100K!!! LEATHER SEATS!!! NAVIGATION!!! REMOTE START!!! HEATED SEATS!!! 4X4!!! POWER LIFTGATE!!! 2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 equipped with the 2.4L MultiAir engine and 9 pseed automatic transmission. Factory options include cold weather group, leather interior group, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4 touchscreen display, remote start system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, backup camera, power liftgate, and android auto/ apple carplay. This well maintained Compass is accident free, comes fully certified, and balance of factory/extended warranty remains!!

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

