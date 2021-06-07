Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

149,655 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1624718162
  2. 1624718162
  3. 1624718162
  4. 1624718162
  5. 1624718162
  6. 1624718162
  7. 1624718162
  8. 1624718162
  9. 1624718162
  10. 1624718162
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,655KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7260296
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1HL621855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,655 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2011 Toyota Sienna
 184,063 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL
 145,918 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,808 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory