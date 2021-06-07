2017 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 6 5 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7260296

7260296 VIN: 1C4AJWAG1HL621855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 149,655 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.