2017 Kia Soul

135,757 KM

$16,504

+ tax & licensing
$16,504

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX

2017 Kia Soul

EX

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$16,504

+ taxes & licensing

135,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8686937
  • Stock #: SR22032A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58H7439302

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

