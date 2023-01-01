$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2017 Kia Sportage
LX CERTIFIED AND READY!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10089627
- Stock #: AHL624X
- VIN: KNDPM3AC4H7252866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 125,582 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner
EX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic
Black
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9