2017 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 5 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10089627

10089627 Stock #: AHL624X

AHL624X VIN: KNDPM3AC4H7252866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 125,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.