2017 Kia Sportage

125,582 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX CERTIFIED AND READY!

2017 Kia Sportage

LX CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10089627
  • Stock #: AHL624X
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC4H7252866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 125,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner

EX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic
Black


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

