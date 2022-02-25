Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

102,660 KM

Details Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

EX Premium

EX Premium

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

102,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8447898
  • Stock #: HN3579A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9H7198512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,660 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

