2017 Lexus RX 350

106,002 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

LEATHER AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8258697
  • Stock #: B210795
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA5HC056152

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


350 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD 8-Speed Automatic

Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, AWD, 10-Way Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Auto Recirculation AC, Cornering Lamp, Front Illuminated LED Door Scuff Plates, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, L-Shaped Premium LED Headlamps, Memory seat, Panoramic Roof, Panoramic View Monitor, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Rear Folding Seats, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System w/HDD Navigation, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, RX 350 Executive Package, Touch-Free Power Back Door, Wheels: 20" Aluminum, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.


Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
Adaptive Cruise Control
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

