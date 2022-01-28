$39,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
LEATHER AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8258697
- Stock #: B210795
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA5HC056152
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
350 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD 8-Speed Automatic
Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, AWD, 10-Way Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Auto Recirculation AC, Cornering Lamp, Front Illuminated LED Door Scuff Plates, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, L-Shaped Premium LED Headlamps, Memory seat, Panoramic Roof, Panoramic View Monitor, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Rear Folding Seats, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System w/HDD Navigation, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, RX 350 Executive Package, Touch-Free Power Back Door, Wheels: 20" Aluminum, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.
Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
