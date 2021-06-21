2017 Maserati Ghibli

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 1 5 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7421603

7421603 VIN: ZAM57RTL9H1235915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,159 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Included Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

