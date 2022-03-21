Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-3

189,575 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1657551573
  2. 1657551578
  3. 1657551574
  4. 1657551579
  5. 1657551569
  6. 1657551571
  7. 1657551576
  8. 1657551578
  9. 1657551566
  10. 1657551576
  11. 1657551580
  12. 1657551575
  13. 1657551578
  14. 1657551566
  15. 1657551571
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,575KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814383
  • Stock #: 2124
  • VIN: JM1DKDB71H0142124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2124
  • Mileage 189,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2013 Subaru Legacy 2...
 159,230 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 141,431 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 166,435 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory