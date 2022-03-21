$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2017 Mazda CX-3
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
189,575KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8814383
- Stock #: 2124
- VIN: JM1DKDB71H0142124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2124
- Mileage 189,575 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1