2017 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8814383 Stock #: 2124

2124 VIN: JM1DKDB71H0142124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,575 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

