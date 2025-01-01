Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

44,504 KM

$21,999

2017 Mazda CX-5

Touring**LOW KMS**

2017 Mazda CX-5

Touring**LOW KMS**

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Used
44,504KM
VIN JM3KFACL2H0181608

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,504 KM

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$21,999

2017 Mazda CX-5