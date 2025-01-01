$15,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX *SAFETY, NAV, BACKUP CAM, 1 OWNER*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,317 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Low KM
ONE OWNER
Winter tires and summer tires included
Navigation
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Cruise Control
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226