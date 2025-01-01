Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

86,317 KM

12294159

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,317KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1U74H1122454

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,317 KM

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available 
Low KM

ONE OWNER

Winter tires and summer tires included

Navigation

Backup Camera

Bluetooth

Air Conditioning

Push to start

Power locks

Power mirrors

Cruise Control

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Automatic Headlights

Automatic High Beams

Wheel Covers

905-962-2226

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

