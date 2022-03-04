$23,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Damol Autos
877-287-5210
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
188,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8620844
- VIN: 55SWF4KB4HU227184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
