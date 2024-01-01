2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Menu
Certified - Anniversary Edition
2017 Mitsubishi Altima SV

This well-equipped model features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, FWD, and comes packed with conveniences like a backup camera, heated front seats, powered sunroof, power side mirrors, and a premium AM/FM CD/XM/MP3 player with Bluetooth and an auxiliary port. Enjoy dual climate control with air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors, remote keyless entry, and rear parking sensors.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Book Your Test Drive Today</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Experience this vehicle firsthand by booking an appointment for a test drive.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Shop Online with Confidence</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We offer 100% online car buying, including financing and delivery. Take advantage of our amazing promotions during these extraordinary times. Contact us for details on how you can benefit from these great offers.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Why Choose Us?</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, ensuring transparency with lien searches, registration searches, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence through our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—NO HIDDEN FEES, just PRICE + HST + LICENSING!</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We carry all makes and models, and if you’re looking for something specific, we’ll find it for you. We welcome all trade-ins and strive to make your dealership experience stress-free. Our goal is to add value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Visit Us</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We’re located at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only—book yours today.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Contact Us</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542, or email us at Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program. Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem—our staff is ready to come to you!</span></p>

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
187,918KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU9HU608315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified - Anniversary Edition
2017 Mitsubishi Altima SV

This well-equipped model features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, FWD, and comes packed with conveniences like a backup camera, heated front seats, powered sunroof, power side mirrors, and a premium AM/FM CD/XM/MP3 player with Bluetooth and an auxiliary port. Enjoy dual climate control with air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors, remote keyless entry, and rear parking sensors.

Book Your Test Drive Today
Experience this vehicle firsthand by booking an appointment for a test drive.

Shop Online with Confidence
We offer 100% online car buying, including financing and delivery. Take advantage of our amazing promotions during these extraordinary times. Contact us for details on how you can benefit from these great offers.

Why Choose Us?
As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, ensuring transparency with lien searches, registration searches, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence through our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—NO HIDDEN FEES, just PRICE + HST + LICENSING!

We carry all makes and models, and if you’re looking for something specific, we’ll find it for you. We welcome all trade-ins and strive to make your dealership experience stress-free. Our goal is to add value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Visit Us
We’re located at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only—book yours today.

Contact Us
Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542, or email us at Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program. Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem—our staff is ready to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

