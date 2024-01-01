$9,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION - Certified - Clean Title
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION - Certified - Clean Title
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified - Anniversary Edition
2017 Mitsubishi Altima SV
This well-equipped model features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, FWD, and comes packed with conveniences like a backup camera, heated front seats, powered sunroof, power side mirrors, and a premium AM/FM CD/XM/MP3 player with Bluetooth and an auxiliary port. Enjoy dual climate control with air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors, remote keyless entry, and rear parking sensors.
Book Your Test Drive Today
Experience this vehicle firsthand by booking an appointment for a test drive.
Shop Online with Confidence
We offer 100% online car buying, including financing and delivery. Take advantage of our amazing promotions during these extraordinary times. Contact us for details on how you can benefit from these great offers.
Why Choose Us?
As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, ensuring transparency with lien searches, registration searches, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence through our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—NO HIDDEN FEES, just PRICE + HST + LICENSING!
We carry all makes and models, and if you’re looking for something specific, we’ll find it for you. We welcome all trade-ins and strive to make your dealership experience stress-free. Our goal is to add value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Visit Us
We’re located at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only—book yours today.
Contact Us
Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542, or email us at Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program. Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem—our staff is ready to come to you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705