2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Piano black center console trim Seating Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Split rear bench Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door BACK UP CAMERA Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front 3RD ROW Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Blind spot sensor Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Driver's Power Seat Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,031 mm Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,535 kg Overall Width: 1,810 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Rear Leg Room: 982 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,175 kg Overall Length: 4,695 mm 360 degree camera Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 AM / FM / CD Player Sirius XM Satellite Ready Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

