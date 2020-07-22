For something a little different, this Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent crossover for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. This 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 77,892 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outlander's trim level is ES Premium. The ES trim makes this versatile Outlander an incredible value. It comes standard with all-wheel control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and aluminum wheels. This Outlander also includes Premium package which gives you a power glass sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, blind spot warning, front fog lamps, multi-view camera system, power folding mirrors, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, silver roof rails plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split rear bench
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
4 door
BACK UP CAMERA
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
3RD ROW
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Blind spot sensor
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Driver's Power Seat
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,535 kg
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Rear Leg Room: 982 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,175 kg
Overall Length: 4,695 mm
360 degree camera
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
AM / FM / CD Player
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
