Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

BLACK EDITION AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

BLACK EDITION AWD

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1581889501
  2. 1581889501
  3. 1581889501
  4. 1581889501
  5. 1581889501
  6. 1581889501
  7. 1581889501
  8. 1581889501
  9. 1581889501
  10. 1581889501
  11. 1581889501
  12. 1581889501
  13. 1581889501
  14. 1581889501
  15. 1581889501
  16. 1581889501
  17. 1581889501
  18. 1581889501
  19. 1581889501
  20. 1581889501
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,856KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4604835
  • Stock #: B06375
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!! BLACK EDITION!!!! 4WD !!!!
10 Years Mitsubishi limited powertrain warranty or 160000 km

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 127,482 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 89,259 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,925 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232

Send A Message