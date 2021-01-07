+ taxes & licensing
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4
CERTIFED 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4D Sedan FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 27/39 City/Highway MPG, SUN ROOF, AUX PORT, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, POWER SEAT, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED RADIO CONTROLS, USB PORT, WIRELESS MUSIC STREAMING, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor: Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system,, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers And Much More!!
Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Book Your Appointment Today. We are Located at 401 Parkdale Ave N, L8H 5Y4, Hamilton ON. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
