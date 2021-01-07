Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

140,844 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2.5 SV

2.5 SV

Location

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,844KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445615
  • Stock #: GG54622062
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HN349416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,844 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4D Sedan FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 27/39 City/Highway MPG, SUN ROOF, AUX PORT, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, POWER SEAT, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED RADIO CONTROLS, USB PORT, WIRELESS MUSIC STREAMING, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels,  Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor: Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system,, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers And Much More!!

 

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. We are Located at 401 Parkdale Ave N, L8H 5Y4, Hamilton ON. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

