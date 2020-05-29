Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2017 Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Sale Price

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  132,183KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5208164
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV7HN713257
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

NEW INVENTORY ALERT !!!!

 

2017 NISSAN FRONTIER SV 

 

ONLY 

 

$19,995.00!!!

 

 

DISCLAIMER:

 

The price listed above does not include HST or Licensing **

 

 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive vehicle safety certification and a valid E-TEST!

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing and or accident reports or claims history. 

 

WE ACCEPT: Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!

 

Our business will expedite all public and private lender options to accommodate your financial needs if it is required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction & guarantee! Our family owned and operated business has been happily servicing the Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Toronto & GTA regions for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in or require further information on this vehicle call us at 905-572-5559 or email us to schedule and appointment to view this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

