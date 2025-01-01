2017 Nissan Murano

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Zens Auto Sales</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price + HST + licensing<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>https://zensautosales.ca/</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>SAFETY INCLUDED</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax included</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing Available</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>AWD</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Leather seats</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Heated seats</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Cooled seats</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Heated steering wheel</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Cruise control</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Push to start</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Remote Start</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Back up camera</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Surround view camera</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power locks</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power steering</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power mirrors</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Auxiliary input</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>USB</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Remote key-less entry</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Moonroof </span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power windows</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>CD player</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Premium audio</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Fog lights</span></p>

2017 Nissan Murano

165,033 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,033KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH4HN134753

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,033 KM

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

AWD

Leather seats

Heated seats

Cooled seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Push to start

Remote Start

Back up camera

Surround view camera

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Moonroof 

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Fog lights

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2017 Nissan Murano