$12,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,996 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified] 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV – 4x4 | 7 Seater | Well Equipped
✅ 3.5L V6 | Automatic Transmission | 4x4
✅ 7-Passenger Seating (3rd Row)
✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
✅ Tow Mode & Differential Locks
✅ Power Seat & Power Liftgate
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start
✅ AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 + Aux + Bluetooth
✅ Electric Side Mirrors | Fog Lights | Cloth Interior
✅ Air Conditioning | Cruise Control | Power Windows & Locks
📍 Located in Hamilton – Book Your Test Drive Today!
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
Every vehicle is CarProof VERIFIED: Lien, Accident, Odometer & Registration Checks (Canada + U.S.)
NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
💼 Trade-ins Welcome | We'll Find What You're Looking For!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
💻 Buy Online | Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Come to You!
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
