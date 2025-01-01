Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=98 data-end=172><strong data-start=98 data-end=172>[Certified] 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV – 4x4 | 7 Seater | Well Equipped</strong></p><p class= data-start=174 data-end=594>✅ 3.5L V6 | Automatic Transmission | 4x4<br data-start=214 data-end=217 />✅ 7-Passenger Seating (3rd Row)<br data-start=248 data-end=251 />✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=290 data-end=293 />✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=337 data-end=340 />✅ Tow Mode & Differential Locks<br data-start=371 data-end=374 />✅ Power Seat & Power Liftgate<br data-start=403 data-end=406 />✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start<br data-start=436 data-end=439 />✅ AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 + Aux + Bluetooth<br data-start=474 data-end=477 />✅ Electric Side Mirrors | Fog Lights | Cloth Interior<br data-start=530 data-end=533 />✅ Air Conditioning | Cruise Control | Power Windows & Locks</p><p class= data-start=596 data-end=652>📍 <strong data-start=599 data-end=622>Located in Hamilton</strong> – Book Your Test Drive Today!</p><hr class= data-start=654 data-end=657 /><p class= data-start=659 data-end=795><strong data-start=659 data-end=690>✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong><br data-start=690 data-end=693 />Every vehicle is <strong data-start=710 data-end=731>CarProof VERIFIED</strong>: Lien, Accident, Odometer & Registration Checks (Canada + U.S.)</p><p class= data-start=797 data-end=919><strong data-start=797 data-end=815>NO HIDDEN FEES</strong> – Just <strong data-start=823 data-end=850>Price + HST + Licensing</strong><br data-start=850 data-end=853 />💼 <strong data-start=856 data-end=877>Trade-ins Welcome</strong> | <strong data-start=880 data-end=919>Well Find What Youre Looking For!</strong></p><hr class= data-start=921 data-end=924 /><p class= data-start=926 data-end=1071>📍 <strong data-start=929 data-end=941>Visit Us</strong>: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON<br data-start=978 data-end=981 />📞 <strong data-start=984 data-end=1000>Call or Text</strong>: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542<br data-start=1033 data-end=1036 />📧 <strong data-start=1039 data-end=1048>Email</strong>: <a class=cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1050 data-end=1069>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1073 data-end=1218>💻 Buy Online | Financing & Delivery Available<br data-start=1119 data-end=1122 />🚗 <strong data-start=1125 data-end=1150>Ontario-Wide Delivery</strong> – We’ll Come to You!<br data-start=1171 data-end=1174 />✈️ Ask About Our <strong data-start=1191 data-end=1218>Customer Travel Program</strong></p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

173,996 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12503728

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1746712636487
  2. 1746712637009
  3. 1746712637465
  4. 1746712637944
  5. 1746712638376
  6. 1746712638849
  7. 1746712639284
  8. 1746712639727
  9. 1746712640174
  10. 1746712640625
  11. 1746712641093
  12. 1746712641541
  13. 1746712641988
  14. 1746712642419
  15. 1746712642855
  16. 1746712643336
  17. 1746712643771
  18. 1746712644236
  19. 1746712644677
  20. 1746712645091
  21. 1746712645527
  22. 1746712645952
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,996KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM3HC684077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,996 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified] 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV – 4x4 | 7 Seater | Well Equipped

✅ 3.5L V6 | Automatic Transmission | 4x4
✅ 7-Passenger Seating (3rd Row)
✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
✅ Tow Mode & Differential Locks
✅ Power Seat & Power Liftgate
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start
✅ AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 + Aux + Bluetooth
✅ Electric Side Mirrors | Fog Lights | Cloth Interior
✅ Air Conditioning | Cruise Control | Power Windows & Locks

📍 Located in Hamilton – Book Your Test Drive Today!

✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
Every vehicle is CarProof VERIFIED: Lien, Accident, Odometer & Registration Checks (Canada + U.S.)

NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
💼 Trade-ins Welcome | We'll Find What You're Looking For!

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

💻 Buy Online | Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Come to You!
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S | No Accidents | Certified for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra S | No Accidents | Certified 168,752 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 223,562 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD CERTIFIED 152,404 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Nissan Pathfinder