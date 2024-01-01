Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at GG Cars. This sleek black SUV with a gray interior is a perfect blend of style and practicality. With its 2.5L V4 engine, all-wheel drive, and CVT transmission, this Rogue is ready to take on any adventure, whether its a family road trip or a daily commute. With a spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, youll be riding in comfort and style. This Rogue is equipped with a long list of features to make your driving experience even more enjoyable, including a rearview camera, heated mirrors, and push-button start.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>The Rogue SV is ready to hit the road with 151,520 km on the odometer. This pre-owned vehicle is in excellent condition, ready to be your next daily driver. Stop by GG Cars today to see this fantastic Rogue for yourself!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features of this Rogue:</strong></span></p><ul><li><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>All-wheel drive</strong>: Get confident traction and handling no matter the weather.</span></li><li><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>Push-button start</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a smooth ignition.</span></li><li><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>Heated mirrors</strong>: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.</span></li><li><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>Rearview camera</strong>: Feel confident maneuvering in tight spaces.</span></li><li><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><strong>Power seats</strong>: Find your perfect driving position with ease.</span></li></ul><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>CERTIFIED /NO ACCIDENTS/ 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Equipped With 2.5L 4 Cylinder Automatic Transmission, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Go, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Satellite Radio Sirius, Equipment, Power Driver Seat, 5 Passenger, Active Blind Spot Assist, ABS, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, AM/FM/CD, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, and Much More!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

151,520 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,520KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC805376

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,520 KM

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at GG Cars. This sleek black SUV with a gray interior is a perfect blend of style and practicality. With its 2.5L V4 engine, all-wheel drive, and CVT transmission, this Rogue is ready to take on any adventure, whether it's a family road trip or a daily commute. With a spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll be riding in comfort and style. This Rogue is equipped with a long list of features to make your driving experience even more enjoyable, including a rearview camera, heated mirrors, and push-button start.

The Rogue SV is ready to hit the road with 151,520 km on the odometer. This pre-owned vehicle is in excellent condition, ready to be your next daily driver. Stop by GG Cars today to see this fantastic Rogue for yourself!

Here are 5 sizzling features of this Rogue:

  • All-wheel drive: Get confident traction and handling no matter the weather.
  • Push-button start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a smooth ignition.
  • Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.
  • Rearview camera: Feel confident maneuvering in tight spaces.
  • Power seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease.

 

CERTIFIED /NO ACCIDENTS/ 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Equipped With 2.5L 4 Cylinder Automatic Transmission, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Go, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Satellite Radio Sirius, Equipment, Power Driver Seat, 5 Passenger, Active Blind Spot Assist, ABS, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, AM/FM/CD, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, and Much More!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Nissan Rogue