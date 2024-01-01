$12,999+ tax & licensing
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at GG Cars. This sleek black SUV with a gray interior is a perfect blend of style and practicality. With its 2.5L V4 engine, all-wheel drive, and CVT transmission, this Rogue is ready to take on any adventure, whether it's a family road trip or a daily commute. With a spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll be riding in comfort and style. This Rogue is equipped with a long list of features to make your driving experience even more enjoyable, including a rearview camera, heated mirrors, and push-button start.
The Rogue SV is ready to hit the road with 151,520 km on the odometer. This pre-owned vehicle is in excellent condition, ready to be your next daily driver. Stop by GG Cars today to see this fantastic Rogue for yourself!
Here are 5 sizzling features of this Rogue:
- All-wheel drive: Get confident traction and handling no matter the weather.
- Push-button start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a smooth ignition.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.
- Rearview camera: Feel confident maneuvering in tight spaces.
- Power seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
CERTIFIED /NO ACCIDENTS/ 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Equipped With 2.5L 4 Cylinder Automatic Transmission, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Go, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Satellite Radio Sirius, Equipment, Power Driver Seat, 5 Passenger, Active Blind Spot Assist, ABS, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Air Bag, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Defogger, AM/FM/CD, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Side Front Air Bags, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, and Much More!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
905-975-9705