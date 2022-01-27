2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8156791

8156791 Stock #: A8537

A8537 VIN: 5N1AT2MT5HC778537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,354 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

