<div>2017 Nissan versa note SR black on black one owner comes with winter tires on rims fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km with $2500 per claim warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2017 Nissan Versa Note

158,011 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note

SR

13102682

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SR

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP6HL376657

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,011 KM

2017 Nissan versa note SR black on black one owner comes with winter tires on rims fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km with $2500 per claim warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2017 Nissan Versa Note