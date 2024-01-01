Menu
<p><strong>Certified & Accident-Free</strong> 2017 RAM 1500 Hemi SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5.7L V8 engine. This truck is packed with features: 8.4” entertainment screen, backup camera, cloth interior with heated seats, parking sensors, USB port, 115V power outlet, power side mirrors, satellite radio, audio system (AM/FM/MP3 with Bluetooth), air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power rear window, power seats, power doors, tilt wheel, remote keyless entry, 20-inch chrome rims, tow package with brake controller, and more. It drives like a dream. Schedule a test drive today!</p><p>We also offer a 100% online car buying experience, complete with financing and delivery options. In these extraordinary times, we’re committed to supporting you with amazing promotions. Contact us for details and take advantage of these great offers.</p><p>As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof verified. This includes lien search, registration search, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—no hidden fees! We sell all makes and models, and if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you. We welcome all trade-ins. We believe in making your dealership experience stress-free and aim to build relationships that last a lifetime.</p><p>Visit us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only—book yours today! Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542. Email: <a rel=noopener>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</a>. Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program. Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is ready to come to you!</p>

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
212,847KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7HS794806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 212,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

