2017 RAM 1500
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab - No Accidents - Certified
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 212,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified & Accident-Free 2017 RAM 1500 Hemi SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5.7L V8 engine. This truck is packed with features: 8.4” entertainment screen, backup camera, cloth interior with heated seats, parking sensors, USB port, 115V power outlet, power side mirrors, satellite radio, audio system (AM/FM/MP3 with Bluetooth), air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power rear window, power seats, power doors, tilt wheel, remote keyless entry, 20-inch chrome rims, tow package with brake controller, and more. It drives like a dream. Schedule a test drive today!
We also offer a 100% online car buying experience, complete with financing and delivery options. In these extraordinary times, we’re committed to supporting you with amazing promotions. Contact us for details and take advantage of these great offers.
As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof verified. This includes lien search, registration search, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—no hidden fees! We sell all makes and models, and if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you. We welcome all trade-ins. We believe in making your dealership experience stress-free and aim to build relationships that last a lifetime.
Visit us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only—book yours today! Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542. Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program. Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is ready to come to you!
