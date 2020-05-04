Menu
2017 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

2017 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,933KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4942551
  • Stock #: U0416
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8HS828392
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 101,933 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.

Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT8HS828392.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Black bumpers
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Argent styled steel rims
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,017 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Overall height: 1,974 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall Length: 5,817 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 17.5 L/100 km
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • HD auxilliary engine cooler
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 2,413 kg
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

