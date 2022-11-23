Menu
2017 RAM 1500

145,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

ST

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433257
  • Stock #: A0H1898X
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9HS792857

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

