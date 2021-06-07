Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

137,333 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

137,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7214165
  • Stock #: 1634
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5HU745171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,333 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2017 Toyota Camry Le, 137000km on 4 Cylinder 2.5 Liter engine, very clean in and out, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Pirelli Tires and more, well maintained available for Sale Certified $14495+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Woodgrain Trim
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

