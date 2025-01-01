Menu
<p>onl72000km, accident free,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,collision avoidance,lane departure,excellent condition</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

72,239 KM

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla iM

4 DR HATCH,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 72000KM

12863504

2017 Toyota Corolla iM

4 DR HATCH,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 72000KM

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,239KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtnkarje9hj525421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,239 KM

Vehicle Description

onl72000km, accident free,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,collision avoidance,lane departure,excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2017 Toyota Corolla iM