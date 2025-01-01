$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla iM
4 DR HATCH,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 72000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,239KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtnkarje9hj525421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,239 KM
Vehicle Description
onl72000km, accident free,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,collision avoidance,lane departure,excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
