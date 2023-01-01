Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

36,702 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

XLE,AWD,ONLY 36000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362438
  • VIN: 2t3rfrev1hw568747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,702 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,1 owner, only 36000km,xle model,AWD,financing and warranty available, safety included, no added fees or charges

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

