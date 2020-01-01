Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

72,386 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE / BACK UP CAM / HEATED SEATS /

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE / BACK UP CAM / HEATED SEATS /

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

72,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6232941
  • Stock #: 4129
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW650193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,386 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification, CarFax History Package & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

