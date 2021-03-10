Menu
2017 Toyota Yaris

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6726251
  • Stock #: 1573
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30HA079260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival 2017 Toyota Yaris LE, only 79000km, Automatic, AC, Power Windows , Power Locks, CD, Remote, Bluetooth and more available for sale Certified $12995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Aux input
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

