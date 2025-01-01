$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Comfortline
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Comfortline,AWD 2L engine,excellent conditions,super clean,local vehicle,one owner,clean carfax.safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wuxIjXvAbkPdJ%2FRh91mJrO%2Fhf8hH%2BR3c
Vehicle Features
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
