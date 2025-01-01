Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition | 2.0L | AWD | Leather | Backup Cam</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This <span class=s1><strong>2017 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition</strong></span> combines Volkswagen’s signature design with capability, comfort, and convenience. A stylish and well-equipped compact SUV that’s ready for your next adventure!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter</p><p class=p1>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Reversing</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry + Push Button Start</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Lien-Free, Accident History, Odometer Records</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WVGNV7AX1HW501298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

