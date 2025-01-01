$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition | 4MOTION | CERTIFIED
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition | 4MOTION | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,238 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition | 2.0L | AWD | Leather | Backup Cam
This 2017 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition combines Volkswagen’s signature design with capability, comfort, and convenience. A stylish and well-equipped compact SUV that’s ready for your next adventure!
🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Weather
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Reversing
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry + Push Button Start
🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Accident History, Odometer Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705