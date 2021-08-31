Menu
2018 Cadillac ATS

61,664 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo 2.0 T | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo 2.0 T | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838637
  • Stock #: A220002
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RX0J0126703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A220002
  • Mileage 61,664 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT RWD 8-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Navigation, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

