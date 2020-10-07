Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

47,196 KM

Details Description

$24,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

905-561-0314

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Location

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

260 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X4

905-561-0314

  1. 6193020
  2. 6193020
  3. 6193020
  4. 6193020
  5. 6193020
  6. 6193020
  7. 6193020
  8. 6193020
  9. 6193020
  10. 6193020
  11. 6193020
  12. 6193020
  13. 6193020
  14. 6193020
  15. 6193020
  16. 6193020
  17. 6193020
  18. 6193020
  19. 6193020
  20. 6193020
  21. 6193020
Contact Seller

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

47,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6193020
  • Stock #: L9138B
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX0J0181525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 47,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Taylor Chrysler Dodge has been a trusted new car dealership since 1980 and is committed to customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business that is proud to serve the Hamilton and Stoney Creek area but have many satisfied customers from Grimsby, Beamsville, Smithville, Dunnville, Binbrook, Waterdown and the Burlington-Oakville region. Our 5 acre lot allows for us to stock as many as 300 vehicles at any given time so you have a great selection to choose from. We are located only seconds off the QEW and Redhill Expressway at the Corner of Centennial Pkwy North and Barton Street East. Easy to Deal with Because We Care! Taylor Chrysler Dodge, Your One-Stop Automotive Shop.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 129,848 KM
$21,992 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Expres...
 49,232 KM
$27,992 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 59,644 KM
$24,992 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

260 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X4

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-0314

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory