2018 Chevrolet Equinox

108,418 KM

$26,005

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Premier AWD! CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576682
  • Stock #: 00H1961
  • VIN: 2GNAXWEX4J6190720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 108,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Premier 2.0L Turbocharged AWD 9-Speed Automatic with Overdrive


AWD.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

