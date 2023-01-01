2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,005 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 4 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9576682

9576682 Stock #: 00H1961

00H1961 VIN: 2GNAXWEX4J6190720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 108,418 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.