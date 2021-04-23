2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7008719

7008719 VIN: 1GCVKREC8JZ283817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

