2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

91,351 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Work Truck

Location

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

91,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414679
  • Stock #: 5743
  • VIN: 1gcncneh2jz353443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 91,351 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!

2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO LS 

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

