2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats

Johnston Chrysler

1350 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON L9C 3B4

1-877-270-4809

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,775KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4852164
  • Stock #: 15913A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7JR346600
Exterior Colour
Granite Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Certification Program Details: THE JOHNSTON BUY SMART PROGRAM Promise #1 - We Give You Our Best Price First - No Need to Haggle Promise #2 - You Can't Buy The Wrong Car - 10 Day Exchange Policy Promise #3 - No Bills For The Basics - 100 Day Powertrain Warranty Promise #4 - Peace Of Mind - Carfax vehicle history report up front Promise #5 - Ensuring Highest Quality - 144 Point Mechanical Inspection Promise #6 - We Do Our Homework - Live Market Pricing keeps us competitive Promise #7 - Savings - 15% off Parts Service with purchase of a Used Vehicle Promise #8 - More Savings - No Charge SiriusXM Satellite Radio for 3 Months *when equipped 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Granite FWD 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic Balance of Factory Warranty, Dealer Safety Inspection and Reconditioning, Excellent Condition, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report, Multi point Inspection, Oil Changed, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd-Row Overhead 9'' VGA Video Screen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5'' Touchscreen, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Garmin Navigation System, HDMI Input Jack, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29N, Radio: 430 Nav, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Single DVD Entertainment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. The dealership was established in 1923 by William Johnston. For more than four generations we have been offering quality vehicles and exceptional service to the community in the Hamilton/Burlington area. We offer a full lineup of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Pre-Owned vehicles off all makes. Our Five Star customer service makes our dealership a one-stop-shop for buying your next vehicle. Our Excellence Award winning parts and service departments and courteous associates with years of industry experience are looking forward to serving you. At Johnston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, our aim is not to sell you a car, but rather to help you purchase a vehicle and guide you through the ownership experience. Our philosophy is simple: Customer Satisfaction. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Nav DVD Leather Power Doors Certified.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • New Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Video Remote Control
  • 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
  • 9 SPEAKERS
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • New Battery
  • WIRELESS HEADPHONES
  • Excellent Condition
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Power Tailgate
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • local trade in
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Black Side Roof Rails
  • Quick Order Package 29N
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Garmin Navigation System
  • Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • Safety Sphere Group
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Audio input jack for mobile devices
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
  • Remote USB Port - Charge Only
  • Single DVD Entertainment Group
  • RADIO: 430
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • HDMI Input Jack
  • SiriusXM
  • Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
  • RADIO: 430 NAV
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
  • 6.5 Touchscreen
  • Bought Here Serviced Here!
  • Dealer Safety Inspection and Reconditioning
  • Free CarFax Vehicle History Report
  • Multi point Inspection
  • New Wiper Blades
  • Oil Changed
  • 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen

1350 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON L9C 3B4

