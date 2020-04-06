2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

New Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Video Remote Control

2nd Row Overhead DVD Console

9 SPEAKERS Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

New Tires

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience remote start

Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Performance Suspension Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear View Camera

New Battery

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Excellent Condition

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Power Tailgate

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

local trade in

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Black Side Roof Rails

Quick Order Package 29N

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Sun blinds

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

DVD-Audio

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Premium Sound Package

Garmin Navigation System

Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars

Safety Sphere Group

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

Audio input jack for mobile devices

Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

3rd row seats: split-bench

40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available

Remote USB Port - Charge Only

Single DVD Entertainment Group

RADIO: 430

BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

HDMI Input Jack

SiriusXM

Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation

RADIO: 430 NAV

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets

6.5 Touchscreen

2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen

