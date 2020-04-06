1350 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON L9C 3B4
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Certification Program Details: THE JOHNSTON BUY SMART PROGRAM Promise #1 - We Give You Our Best Price First - No Need to Haggle Promise #2 - You Can't Buy The Wrong Car - 10 Day Exchange Policy Promise #3 - No Bills For The Basics - 100 Day Powertrain Warranty Promise #4 - Peace Of Mind - Carfax vehicle history report up front Promise #5 - Ensuring Highest Quality - 144 Point Mechanical Inspection Promise #6 - We Do Our Homework - Live Market Pricing keeps us competitive Promise #7 - Savings - 15% off Parts Service with purchase of a Used Vehicle Promise #8 - More Savings - No Charge SiriusXM Satellite Radio for 3 Months *when equipped 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Granite FWD 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic Balance of Factory Warranty, Dealer Safety Inspection and Reconditioning, Excellent Condition, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report, Multi point Inspection, Oil Changed, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd-Row Overhead 9'' VGA Video Screen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5'' Touchscreen, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Garmin Navigation System, HDMI Input Jack, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29N, Radio: 430 Nav, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Single DVD Entertainment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. The dealership was established in 1923 by William Johnston. For more than four generations we have been offering quality vehicles and exceptional service to the community in the Hamilton/Burlington area. We offer a full lineup of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Pre-Owned vehicles off all makes. Our Five Star customer service makes our dealership a one-stop-shop for buying your next vehicle. Our Excellence Award winning parts and service departments and courteous associates with years of industry experience are looking forward to serving you. At Johnston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, our aim is not to sell you a car, but rather to help you purchase a vehicle and guide you through the ownership experience. Our philosophy is simple: Customer Satisfaction. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Nav DVD Leather Power Doors Certified.
