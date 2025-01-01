Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | AWD</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This <span class=s1><strong>2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD</strong></span> is a practical, capable, and comfortable SUV — ready for daily driving and all-season adventures.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0 L 4-Cylinder EcoBoost – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident grip in all seasons</p><p class=p1>🔹 Reverse / Backup Camera – Easier and safer parking</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay warm during Canadian winters</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver & passenger</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Full convenience package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth & Hands-Free Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB inputs</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth highway driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Fog Lights & Alloy Wheels – Style + functionality</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear visibility in all conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Clean history, lien-free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Bring us your trade-in</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll bring the vehicle to you</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p><p class=p3> </p><hr /><p> </p>

2018 Ford Edge

243,940 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,940KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J83JBC21267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

