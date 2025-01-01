$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,940 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | AWD
This 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD is a practical, capable, and comfortable SUV — ready for daily driving and all-season adventures.
🔹 2.0 L 4-Cylinder EcoBoost – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident grip in all seasons
🔹 Reverse / Backup Camera – Easier and safer parking
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay warm during Canadian winters
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver & passenger
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Full convenience package
🔹 Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
🔹 Bluetooth & Hands-Free Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB inputs
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth highway driving
🔹 Fog Lights & Alloy Wheels – Style + functionality
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear visibility in all conditions
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean history, lien-free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Bring us your trade-in
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll bring the vehicle to you
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705