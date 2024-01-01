$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,654KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0GD7JUB78083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,654 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 ford escape se package has clean carfax no accident reported gray on gray comes with power windows and locks power seat heated seat back up camera keyless entry alloys and much more assurant coast to coast 6months 6000km warranty included
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre
2016 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ 136,595 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 169,885 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2018 Ford Escape