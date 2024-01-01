Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 ford escape se package has clean carfax no accident reported gray on gray comes with power windows and locks power seat heated seat back up camera keyless entry alloys and much more assurant coast to coast 6months 6000km warranty included </div>

2018 Ford Escape

137,654 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1718297275
  2. 1718297275
  3. 1718297275
  4. 1718297275
  5. 1718297275
  6. 1718297275
  7. 1718297275
  8. 1718297275
  9. 1718297275
  10. 1718297275
  11. 1718297275
  12. 1718297275
  13. 1718297275
  14. 1718297275
  15. 1718297275
  16. 1718297275
  17. 1718297275
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,654KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD7JUB78083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,654 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 ford escape se package has clean carfax no accident reported gray on gray comes with power windows and locks power seat heated seat back up camera keyless entry alloys and much more assurant coast to coast 6months 6000km warranty included 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ 136,595 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 169,885 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape