2018 Ford Escape

57,045 KM

$32,589

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE

12718584

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$32,589

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD6JUD24526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
$32,589

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2018 Ford Escape